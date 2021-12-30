Tornado touched down in Hall County as heavy wind and rain impacted the area overnight, officials say

Officials concluded a tornado touched down after conducting storm surveys along Gaines Ferry Road.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County officials have confirmed a tornado touched down in the area as severe storms rolled through the area overnight.

According to a Facebook post from Hall County Emergency Management, the agency, along with the US National Weather Service Peachtree City Georgia concluded an EF-0 tornado touched down around 12:03 a.m. after conducting storm surveys along Gaines Ferry Road in the southwest region of the county.

Officials estimate the path to be approximately two miles long, roughly 75 yards wide, with wind speeds as high as 75 miles per hour.

Most of the damage reported as a result of the tornado consisted of downed trees and structural damage to homes as a result, but luckily there were no injuries. There were also some private boat docks damaged in the storm.