MIAMI—The National Hurricane Center announced at 2 p.m. Thursday that a cluster of storms in the Atlantic, north of the equator, has strengthened enough to be classified as tropical storm Beryl. It now has sustained winds of 40 mph.

In order to be classified as a tropical storm, the system must contain winds between 39 and 73 mph. Greater than that and the storm is classified as a hurricane.

Some more intensification is possible over the next 48 to 72 hours, but at this point, the storm looks to remain below hurricane standards.

As the storm moves west towards the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico, it will likely weaken as strong upper-level winds rip it apart.

Those with travel interests in the Bahamas and islands south of Florida next week, stay tuned for forecast changes. Those areas may find showers and thunderstorms associated with Beryl but at this point, a tropical cyclone impact is not anticipated.

