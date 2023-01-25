Clayton County Police officer selected to compete on NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior'

Lt. Brentnol Baker will face off against elite athletes from across the nation for the chance to become – the "Last Ninja Standing."

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police officer has been selected to battle it out on NBC's hit TV show "American Ninja Warrior."

Lt. Brentnol Baker took his excitement to Instagram to make the announcement about his upcoming reality show appearance.

"I’m officially an American Ninja Warrior! God answers prayers and hard work pays off!" he said on social media.

Baker, 32, will face off against elite athletes from across the nation for the chance to become – the "Last Ninja Standing." They will fight for the ultimate title on the obstacle course, which has been known to make or break ninjas – testing their balance, coordination, physical strength and agility. In years past, the reality show has featured obstacles including the quintuple steps, unstable bridges, the spider jump and the warped wall, among other demanding challenges.

The father of two said he wants his time on American Ninja Warrior to be inspirational.

"I want to continue to be an example, an inspiration and also raise awareness and motivation for all kids and adults all over the world, no matter your situation," he said.

The Clayton County Police Department also expressed its enthusiasm for Lt. Baker.

"Based on your dedication to this department, we know you will do an amazing job. You have our support. Let’s Gooooo!!!!!!," the police department wrote.

Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior is reportedly scheduled to start filming in Los Angeles over the next couple of months. You can check out Lt. Baker's audition to become a ninja below.

The Clayton County Police Department would like to extend our Congratulations to Lt. Brentnol Baker for being selected to participate in Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior. Based on your dedication to this department, we know you will do an amazing job. You have our support. Let’s Gooooo!!!!!! A message from Lt. Brentnol Baker: “I’m officially an American Ninja Warrior! God answers prayers and hard work pays off! I want to continue to be an example, an inspiration and also raise awareness and motivation for all kids and adults all over the world, no matter your situation. Let’s get it done Season 15 ANW I’m on the way!!” #americanninjawarriortraining #americanninja #americanninjawarriors #anw #newninja #awareness #police #diabetic #godisgood Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Wednesday, January 25, 2023