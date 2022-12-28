Peach Drop 2022 | Ways to get to Underground Atlanta, performances

Here's all the information for the 2022 Peach Drop.

ATLANTA — After three years, Georgians will gather in Underground Atlanta once again as an 800 pound peach falls from a 138-foot tower, bringing in the new year.

The event is a Southeastern staple, bringing people from all over the state to Atlanta. Mayor Andre Dickens will host this year's Peach Drop.

“The Peach Drop is back and better than ever,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “This festival has been a tradition for generations, and it is my pleasure to be able to host a world-class event with these amazing partners so residents and visitors alike can make new memories ringing in the new year together in Atlanta.”

Local artists will perform at the event, concluding with a fireworks show. Here's everything to know about attending the 2022 Peach Drop.

Where will the Peach Drop?

The event will be at Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St., on Dec. 31. Event organizers said the stage would open at 6 p.m. with the historic peach dropping happening at the stroke of midnight.

Ways to get to the Peach Drop

There are a few ways to get to Underground Atlanta on New Year's Eve including MARTA and rideshare services. With the amount of people expected on the road and walking in the road, driving is not advisable.

MARTA

The transportation service said they would run their trains more frequently through all of downtown Atlanta on Saturday. Aside from the Peach Drop, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl parade and game will also take place New Year's Eve. Here are some of the changes they are making;

Trains will run every seven and a half minutes starting at noon on Saturday and increase to six minutes at 5 p.m. on:

Red/Gold Line between Lindbergh Center Station and Airport Station

Blue/Green Line between Ashby Station and King Memorial Station

Once the Peach Drop and Peach Bowl are over, extra trains will be in place to "accommodate increased ridership," MARTA said.

A shuttle from MARTA will be available for those attending the Peach Bowl. That will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station.

To receive real-time service alerts download MARTA’s On the Go app MARTA (itsmarta.com).

Other ways of getting around

Uber and Lyft Ridshare Services are als available in the city of Atlanta as well as local taxi services.

Who is performing at the Peach Drop?

Two time Emmy award winner and Atlanta's own Ryan Cameron will join the stage with Dickens as emcee.