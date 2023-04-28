Taylor Swift concerts in Atlanta | Here's everything you need to know

It's your guide to everything Taylor Swift. Don't worry 11Alive has got you covered.

ATLANTA — Taylor Swift will be in Atlanta for three magical, enchanting nights, all at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for her highly anticipated 'The Eras' tour.

It's a love story for all the Swifties out there. She will be in Atlanta on April 28, 29, and 30.

Here's a list of everything you need to know if your name is on a ticket to shake it off to some groovy Swifty hits.

When is the Taylor Swift concert in Atlanta?

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. on April 28, 29, and 30. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. each day, according to the stadium.

For individuals who have already paid, parking near the stadium will be accessible starting at noon.

When and how to get merch?

During Taylor Swift's three concert dates in Atlanta, Friday, April 28, Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, the outside merchandise location at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at noon and remain open even after the show.

At showtime, the Benz said it would have 26 different merch locations on five levels inside the stadium.

The Benz advises skipping the first merch location inside each event gate to avoid long lines. Look further down for shorter lines and find the nearest stand to your seat for convenience.

"I got tired of waiting, wondering if you were ever coming around" but here it is...



On Thursday, April 27, Taylor Swift merch will be available outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on International Plaza.#TaylorSwift #TheErasTourTS pic.twitter.com/r2ILpRuBSG — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) April 24, 2023

How to get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

The stadium recommends that the Swifty squad get to the stadium early. Call it what you want; heavy traffic in Atlanta can be cruel.

According to officials at the stadium, MARTA, Atlanta's public transportation service, is the fastest way to get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Rideshare services like Lyft and Uber are also recommended since parking lots are already sold out. People should realize when it comes to getting picked up, rideshare will be the most challenging option due to all the traffic, the stadium said.

For those parked at one of the zones, the Benz said the Waze app would help you get around.

Who is opening for Taylor Swift in Atlanta?

On both Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, for Taylor's Atlanta shows, beabadoobee and Gracie Adams will open for the star.

Fans should expect a switch-up on Sunday because MUNA & Gayle will open for the pop and country sensation.

What hotels are available for the Eras Tour in Atlanta?

The Mercedes Benz Stadium offers packages for Swifties to stay at the Omni Hotel, but 11Alive has looked into the other options around metro Atlanta.

If you haven't booked by now, this will get tricky.

Unfortunately, many fans planning to attend other concerts in the city will have booked up the hotels by now.

If you need to stay in the Downtown area, there will be a major crunch - but there are also good options in the metro area.

Here's just a small list of places that have available rooms at this time:

What is the bag policy for Eras tour in Atlanta?

Yes, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a clear bag policy in place. If you want to get in faster, the stadium recommends not bringing a bag.

Here are the criteria that your bag must have to get in:

Bags must be completely CLEAR plastic, vinyl or PVC.

They cannot exceed dimensions of 12” x 6” x 12”.

No tint allowed in bags; They must be wholly see-through and CLEAR.

Only non-clear bags smaller than 4.5” x 6.5” will be permitted into the stadium. This could be along the lines of a very small wallet.

What are Taylor's two secret songs?

Long story short, we don't know, but you can attend the show to find out. She will be performing at least 44 songs over her decades of songwriting. Are you ready for it? It's going to be a long night, so buckle in.

Is water or food allowed in Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

A water bottle or beverage container is not allowed in the stadium. Food items are strongly discouraged as well, according to Benz's policy.

Can Swifties bring signs for Taylor Swift?

The stadium has specific guidelines for signs that are allowed at the concert. All signs, banners or flags must be considered "good taste" to security.

Officials said that the signage will be disposed of if it is not allowed.

Here's a list below of the guidelines for bringing a sign:

Signs cannot be commercial, political or obscene in nature.

It must be made of a paper or lightweight cloth-like material. Signs may not be affixed or hung anywhere within Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The stadium said the signs could not get in the way of other concert-goers' views.

Signs cannot utilize wood, metal, plastic or similar materials for support.

Remember, Swifities, the signs can not have batteries or lights, and they must be 3' X 5' to be allowed in the venue.

What about friendship bracelets for other fellow Swifties?

Friendship bracelets appear to be allowed but must be worn without lights or battery-powered operations.

To see a list of items that you CANNOT bring, click here.

Can you bring your phone charger?

Phone chargers are allowed, but concert-goers might have to show security the charger's "operational use," according to the stadium policy.

Battery packs and charging blocks are also allowed.

Any last-minute Taylor Swift Atlanta tickets?

You're not alone if you are searching for tickets at the last minute.

11Alive found the cheapest and most expensive tickets for each show as of Tuesday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m.

However, be forewarned tickets for all three shows are sold out via Ticketmaster. Officials with Mercedes-Benz Stadium have urged fans to be very cautious when purchasing tickets.