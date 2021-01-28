Cast of 'Little Women : Atlanta' on Minnie's death, filming season during pandemic

On Jan. 22, the cast premiered the sixth season of the hit unscripted series and sat down with 11Alive’s The A-Scene for a virtual interview.

ATLANTA — The cast of “Little Women: Atlanta” are back after a monumental year of challenges and change.

On Jan. 22, the cast premiered the sixth season of the hit unscripted series and sat down with 11Alive’s The A-Scene for a virtual interview.

Returning for this season are Ms. Juicy, Minnie, Monie, Amanda, Andrea and Abira, as they all come back together with the common goal of making their mark on the Atlanta hip hop industry.

While the ladies continue to juggle their careers, friendships, complicated love lives and for some motherhood or the idea of becoming a mom -- they are also forced to deal with the pandemic and then the tragic loss of their cast mate Minne.

Minnie, whose real name is Ashley Ross, 34, appeared on the series for four seasons.

The network expressed their condolences with a tribute on social media.

“Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved “Ms. Minnie.” Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women Atlanta. She will be dearly missed,” a rep for Lifetime shared in a statement.

Police say Ross struck a curb and overcorrected and hit another vehicle head-on. The passenger of the other vehicle remained on scene and was treated for minor injuries

True to their grit and perseverance the ladies face this great loss and find a way to continue on and bring their unique humor, talents, and strength to all those that they encounter on their journey -- including visits from celebrity friends and some new faces that join the cast along the way.