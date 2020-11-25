Cee-Lo gives out food to Atlantans ahead of Thanksgiving

Masked up, the star greeted families as they drove up and received food along with COVID-19 survival kits.

ATLANTA — Cee-Lo is spreading holiday cheer and kindness to families in the College Park area.

The Grammy Award-winning recording artist surprised families in need at Nouveau Bar & Grill – as he presented hundreds with turkeys at their Inaugural Turkey Drive.

Masked up, the star greeted families as they drove up and received food along with COVID-19 survival kits with gloves, masks, and sanitizer.

Nouveau is located at 3775 Main St in College Park. The owner Ebony Austin shared she is pleased to help others, especially during this season.

“With pandemics, protests and elections affecting the entire city, Nouveau focused on making this time a little brighter for local families in Atlanta,” Austin said in a statement. “I was so happy when Cee-Lo decided to partner with me on this event. Of course, a lot of people were excited to get those much needed turkeys, but were surprised when they received them from Cee-Lo.”