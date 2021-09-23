Marvel's Black Panther in concert at Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

The musical score will be performed live to a screening of the film.

ATLANTA — You can experience the thrill of watching Black Panther with a live orchestra in concert in Atlanta next month.

Conductor Anthony Parnther will lead the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra to perform the musical score of Marvel's Oscar-winning film Black Panther live during a movie screening.

"Relive the excitement of T’Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar and Grammy-winning score live to picture," the orchestra website states.

Tickets for the performances, which are being held on Oct. 1-3, can be found online.

The Atlanta Symphony Hall has implemented a mandatory COVID vaccine policy for audiences, which started Sept. 1. All attendees are required to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test that has to be taken within 72 hours prior to the performance. People must also bring matching photo identification, which is also required upon arrival.