Timbaland's ex-partner, Magoo, dead at 50: Reports

ATLANTA — Rapper Magoo has died, according to several celebrity reports.

Magoo, whose legal name is Melvin Barcliff, was known as Timbaland's collaborator and has worked with icons Missy Elliot and the late R&B icon Aaliyah. Timbaland confirmed his death on Instagram. Barcliff was 50 years old; his cause of death has not been made public.

The rap giant's death comes as the nation marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the culture it created.

Barcliff is from Norfolk, Virginia, like Timbaland, the duo stepping into the spotlight with their 1997 album "Welcome To Our World." Magoo gained further notoriety for his lyrical prowess in the '90s on hits like "Beep Me 911" and "Drop." He and Timbaland eased out of the rap scene, pivoting instead to producing.

"This one hits different," Timbaland posted to Instagram, "long live Melvin aka Magoo. Tim and Magoo forever."

Ginuwine also posted a tribute to his social media, calling Magoo an inspiration and a motivator.