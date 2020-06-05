Tyler Perry Studios was once part of the Fort McPherson Army base. It has 141 barracks, 40 historic homes and 30 homes he built that are also livable.

ATLANTA — The Fort Mac LRA and Tyler Perry Studios said they have entered into an agreement to help the production facility get back up and running again.

During a special meeting, the Fort McPherson Board Of Directors passed a resolution to lease a small portion of the property, in order to create temporary housing on the Tyler Perry Studios campus.

The resolution would allow production crews and staff to reside in temporary housing while working on the Tyler Perry Campus.

"The goal of resolution and agreement is to make sure that the talented staff and crews can be housed safely while getting people back to work during this unprecedented financial and health related crisis," Fort Mac Spokesperson Mark Hayes said.

Tyler Perry Studios was once part of the Fort McPherson Army base. It has 141 barracks, 40 historic homes and 30 homes he built that are also livable.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.