What TV shows and movies are filming right now in Georgia?

'Black Lightning,' 'Cop Shop,' 'Young Roc,' 'The Resident,' 'Doom Patrol,' and 'Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan' are just some of the mega-productions happening right now.

ATLANTA — Production for some of 2021’s biggest upcoming blockbusters and binge-worthy shows are currently filming right now in Georgia.

According to Georgia Film, there’s at least 36 television pilots, series, reality shows, and feature films being made right now throughout areas of the state.

Here’s a look at some of the productions we’ve spotted in progress.

Spider-Man 3

Production for the officially still-untitled "Spider-Man 3" is in progress in metro Atlanta, and casting directors are now hiring actors to appear in scenes.

Residents recently posted pictures from afar of the upcoming film's set in Fayetteville at Trilith Studios -- formerly known as Pinewood Studios Atlanta.

Doug Scott shared pictures from outside the massive production in 11Alive's The A-Scene Facebook Group.

"Anyone know SN is filming at Pinewood. They built a massive 3 sided wall structure. Lots of blue screens. Look close in one picture you can see a SUV lifted high on a fork lift," he wrote.

The A-Scene’s Francesca Amiker reported the film is shooting under a new undisclosed production name, according to Project Casting.

Along with stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, the Sony film is expected to bring back most of the cast from "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home," including Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori.

In addition, Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the MCU films, will appear in the new sequel.

Doctor Strange is instrumental to a story weaving through multiple universes that will be showcased in the upcoming Marvel film "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness." His presence in the Spider-Man sequel potentially implies a direct story tie between the two films.

According to recent stories, stars from earlier versions of Spider-Man's big-screen adventures will reportedly be appearing in the film, including Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Kirsten Dunst.

In addition, multiple reports indicate that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield -- who both played earlier versions of Spider-Man -- will appear in the new film, suggesting the possibility of a multiversal storyline in the motion picture.

According to the most recent scheduling information from Marvel, "Spider-Man 3" is slated for release on Dec. 17, 2021.

Ozark

Producers of the hit Netflix original series is gearing up to film scenes for its final season in Atlanta.

And from one of the latest film notices, the series will be officially returning to Atlanta, next month.

“Blue Cat Productions, LLC will be filming on Thursday, December 10 (from 8:00pm to 2:00am) at Brickworks Atlanta, 1000 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta, HA 30318. Crew will prep the area on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and will strike all materials on December 11,” the notice to neighbors said.

“Ozark” is set in Missouri but has filmed mostly in Georgia since its first season. Netflix reports the last season picked up with the crew doubling down on risky decisions “to expand their empire in the next chapter of the thrilling crime drama series.”

Production on the show’s third season took place throughout several parts of Georgia during the summer of 2019.

Black Lightning

Actress China McClain delivered a tearful statement about the final season of the popular DC Comic series “Black Lightning”, which films in Georgia

In an Instagram post, McClain who portrays Jennifer Pierce/Lightning on the superhero show, revealed that she was already planning her exit from the show ahead the series ending.

“What I did know and have known along with the rest of the cast since before we even started shooting this season is that I am leaving the show and was leaving the show," McClain said. "This was going to be my last season, regardless of if it went on or not. For different reasons, that, to be honest, I don't want to go into. I just want y'all to trust me on it

Last week, the CW announced that the upcoming fourth season will serve as the final one.

In an emotional statement, showrunner and executive producer Salim Akil praised the show's journey, saying he knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre.

Akil also said Black people want to see themselves in all their complexities. He went onto thank all cast, crew, writers and talent.

But there is some good news, CW is already working on a "Black Lightning" spinoff.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported the character Painkiller has a show currently in development. Season 4 of Black Lightning premieres on Feb. 8.

The Resident

Producers are still plugging away at the current fourth season of the hit Fox medical drama "The Resident" throughout parts of Georgia.

You will likely spot the production in your neighborhood under the yellow basecamp sign “TR”.

The season premiere of the medical series is on Tuesday, Jan. 12.