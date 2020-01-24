NORCROSS, Ga. — Love a little spice? Then try a taste of Pakistan at the Mughals restaurant, where owner Naushad Anwer recommends ordering the Chicken 65.

“We marinade the chicken first, and then we mix it with spices,” Anwer explained.

Operating for more than two decades in Norcross, The Mughals restaurant features other specialties like Pakistani shami kabab and bhuna gosht but Chicken 65 is the “most-selling item” on the menu, according to Anwer.

“How does this dish represent Pakistan?”

“Back home people like to eat spicy food … so this Chicken 65 recipe is really spicy,” Anwer said.

“How does this dish represent Atlanta?”

“We started this business in ’97 after the Olympics,” Anwer said. “There was not much Pakistani people around here at that time. The feedback we got from the customer: two thumbs up.”

The restaurant's decades-long presence in Norcross also reflects Anwer's love of representing Pakistani cuisine.

“People always call and ask me about the area, and I always tell them, ‘This is the best place to live, and this is the best restaurant to eat,’” he said.

