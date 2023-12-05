11Alive team joins Ryan Cameron of Majic 107.5 Atlanta for pizza-making at his new restaurant

Dough Boy Pizza sits in the old South DeKalb Mall, where Cameron said he grew up visiting, and now he wants to give back to his neighborhood.

ATLANTA — The voice of Atlanta, Ryan Cameron of Majic 107.5, is serving up pipping hot pies at his new pizza restaurant.

Dough Boy Pizza sits in the old South DeKalb Mall, where Cameron said he grew up visiting, and now he wants to give back to his neighborhood. He invited the 11Alive Morning Show team to visit recently and give it a go at pizza-making.

The Neapolitan-style pizza company was the idea of Erica Barrett, a popular Atlanta Chef who also owns Socu, Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar.

"Ironically, I had interviewed her (Erica Barrett) on the show about eight years ago," Cameron said. "And she was like, 'You know, I got a pizza concept that I want to show you.'"