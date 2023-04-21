'Love & Hip Hop' star Alexis Skyy opens up about her mental health while being in the spotlight

11Alive's Neima Abdulahi spoke with the star to discuss how she navigated both her mental health and reality TV.

ATLANTA — Alexis Skyy rose to fame in Atlanta, became a reality TV star on the show "Love & Hip Hop," and built a huge social media brand, with more than 5 million followers on Instagram.

Now, she's opening up about her mental health journey while being in the spotlight.

She sits down with our Neima Abdulahi for 11Alive Uninterrupted.

"11Alive Uninterrupted" is a series that brings viewers in-depth conversations with influential thought leaders and dynamic visionaries in Atlanta.