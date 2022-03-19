Fallen Henry County police officer honored with ride to raise money for his family

In early November, Henry County Officer Paramhans Desai was shot shortly after responding to a reported domestic situation at a home in McDonough.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The memory of a fallen Henry County Police officer continues to live on. On Saturday, he was honored with a ride to raise money for his family.

The disciples of Antioch Motorcycle Ministry hosted the ride which started in front of the Henry County Police Department.

In early November, Henry County Officer Paramhans Desai was shot shortly after responding to a reported domestic situation at a home in McDonough.

On Saturday, his widow said she feels overwhelmed by the community's support for her late husband.

"I am so thankful for the community and the support that we are receiving, and I'm so proud of my husband that he left this impact on people," Ankita Desai said.

The 38-year-old husband and father of two young children was a beloved 17-year law enforcement veteran. One woman previously told 11Alive she remembers Desai as a compassionate officer who really cared about the community.