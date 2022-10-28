Sports community reacts to death of legendary UGA coach Vince Dooley

The college football world was delivered sad news on Friday when it learned the sudden death of legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley.

ATHENS, Ga. — The college football world was delivered sad news on Friday when it learned the sudden death of legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley. He was 90-years-old.

Dooley died peacefully at his home with his wife and their four children by his side, according to a statement.

Dooley, a revered coach at UGA from 1964 to 1988, led the Bulldogs to the 1980 national championship. Led by a freshman tailback named Herschel Walker who took the college football world by storm, Dooley's Dawgs defeated Notre Dame 17-10 in the 1981 Sugar Bowl. It was the school's second title in program history.

The sports community mourned the loss of Dooley on Friday, with coaches, commissioners, teams and even UGA's biggest rivals taking to social media to offer their condolences.

In a tweet on social media, UGA released the following statement:

It is impossible to quantify what Coach Dooley has meant to the University of Georgia. He embodied everything that UGA represents and made where this program stands today possible. Dawg Nation, we celebrate and honor the life of a DGD! Thank you, Coach. pic.twitter.com/0MGmFxo3dh — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 28, 2022

Longtime University of Georgia head football coach Mark Richt took to Twitter to offer his sorrow, but also to express his gratitude to the man that hired him:

Sorry to hear the news of coach Dooleys passing. Obviously one of the greatest coaches of all time. But also the man who hired me and mentored me in my first head coaching opportunity at Georgia. I owe a lot to Coach. May God bless Barbara and the rest of the Dooley family! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) October 28, 2022

Herschel Walker, who set the NCAA freshman rushing record and became the first "true freshman" All-American under Dooley as a member of the 1980 national title team, released the following statement:

Thank you Coach Dooley, for being one of the greatest men I have ever known. You mean more to me than you’ll ever know. I am the man I am because of you. Thank you for everything. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NVB4dDTkKY — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 28, 2022

Seven-time national champion and Alabama head coach Nick Saban delivered the following statement on Vince Dooley's death:

Nick Saban on the Passing of Vince Dooley pic.twitter.com/f2pVCqKZLK — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) October 28, 2022

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey called Dooley a "legend" and said that he leaves behind a legacy that will impact college sports as a whole:

Statement from @SEC Commissioner @GregSankey on passing of former @UGAAthletics head football coach and athletics director Vince Dooley: pic.twitter.com/5w4eSigeZv — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 28, 2022

The Atlanta Braves shared a photo of manager Brian Snitker next to the UGA legend.

Rest In Peace, Coach Dooley. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/F5MqhBezxO — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 28, 2022

Former UGA basketball head coach Tom Crean took to Twitter to express his sympathy:

Our deepest sympathies and prayers for the family and friends of Legendary MAN , Coach Vince Dooley. He and Barbara treated us with kindness during our time in @UGAAthletics. He made @GeorgiaFootball a household name and he made Leadership something we all aspire too. RIP Coach. — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) October 28, 2022

ESPN's Ryan McGee shared a lasting memory of Dooley, with a photo he captured after Georgia's 2021 national championship win over Alabama in January.

My lasting image of Vince Dooley will be this, him standing on the field in Indianapolis as the Georgia team celebrated around him. Smiling. Confetti on his shoulders. Then being embraced by Kirby Smart. It was perfect. Godspeed, Coach. pic.twitter.com/rqPdmjP71S — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) October 28, 2022

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his family offered their condolences to Dooley and his family in a tweet:

Please see our family’s statement on the passing of Coach Vince Dooley: https://t.co/zaCLrusFIR pic.twitter.com/nPyMGYNGu2 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 28, 2022

Even UGA's biggest rivals such as Auburn and Georgia Tech took to Twitter to give their courteous condolences.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Coach Vince Dooley, a legendary figure in college athletics and in the state of Georgia. Our most sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and former players. RIP Coach Dooley. — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) October 28, 2022

In loving memory of Vince Dooley, former Auburn player and coach and one of the most iconic figures in the history of the SEC.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dooley family and our friends at the University of Georgia. pic.twitter.com/9LpCe3OyTa — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) October 28, 2022

The beloved former University of Georgia coach and athletic director was a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the winningest football coach in school history, mounting 201 victories and six SEC titles during his 25 years leading the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988.