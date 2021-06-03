Reporter’s notebook | Reflection on #BlackOutTuesday a year later

11Alive's Neima Abdulahi shares her thoughts and views on the hashtag that took social media by storm.

ATLANTA — The #BlackOutTuesday campaign, which was launched exactly a year ago, flooded social media timelines in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

What initially started as an initiative by the music industry became adopted by corporate companies, allies and protesters marching countless consecutive days in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Social media users posted black squares take a stand against racism and to show reflection for the reckoning that was happening all over the world. It served as a teachable moment that brought a unified message that promoted equality and justice for all.

A year later, 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi reflects on what the Black squares represented, and what more can be done today. In this reporter’s notebook, she shares her thoughts and views on the hashtag that took social media by storm.

Neima covers culture content for 11Alive providing in-depth coverage to topics that impact Atlanta’s diverse communities, from income inequality, gentrification, hip-hop, social justice and politics.