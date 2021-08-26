Volunteer group makes lasagnas for Georgia healthcare workers

The local division of Lasagna Love had a special mission.

ATLANTA — A hot meal is a delicious way to end the day, but for some families, that's a luxury they can't afford, especially during the pandemic.

Enter Lasagna Love, a nationwide group started during the pandemic to help feed any families that needed a meal, no questions asked.

However, this week, the local division of Lasagna Love had a special mission to feed healthcare workers.

Volunteers partnered with the Kindness Bandits to feed dozens of workers at Northside Cherokee Emergency Room and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

But, Lasagna Love still needs more volunteers to help cook for families across Georgia. So, if you would like to volunteer, you can click here to sign up.