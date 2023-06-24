Woman dead after shooting at apartment complex in south Atlanta, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — A woman is dead after she were shot and killed at an apartment complex in Atlanta's Peoplestown neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

Atlanta Police are investigating the homicide at 942 Hank Aaron Drive SE, the location of Capitol Vanira Apartments in south Atlanta.

The apartment complex is just over half a mile from Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium, where the Atlanta Braves used to play at Turner Field.

11Alive is working to find out more information regarding the shooting and if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.