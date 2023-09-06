APD: Double shooting leaves 1 dead at apartment complex in Atlanta's Scotts Crossing neighborhood

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a double shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Atlanta Police officers are investigating the shooting at Reserve at Hollywood Apartments at 1634 Hollywood Rd. NW in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood.

The apartment complex is near Scott Elementary School and Springfield Missionary Baptist Church.

Police are investigating what led up to the gunfire and it is not known how seriously injured the second person was in the shooting. There is no word if there is a suspect in custody at this time.

The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where multiple patrol cars can be seen at the apartment complex surrounding police tape.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.