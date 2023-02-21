10-year-old shot, injured sleeping in bed, Atlanta Police say

Officers say this happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

ATLANTA — A 10-year-old was shot while sleeping in bed on Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers say it happened around 4 a.m. off Washington Street in southwest Atlanta.

11Alive was told that the house the child was in was shot multiple times from outside on the street. The boy was struck in the hand. Several other people, including other children ages five and older, were also inside and asleep.

Right now, details on the incident are limited. However, we have learned from police that the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word right now on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.