ATLANTA — Two teenagers have been charged with murder in connection with a crash that claimed two lives on Wednesday.

Atlanta police said Marguell Scott and Emmanuel Fambro, both 19, are charged with felony murder after two people were killed when a stolen Jeep being pursued by police collided head-on with another vehicle in Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, around 2:30 p.m., officers spotted a Jeep Cherokee that had been reportedly stolen at gunpoint earlier in the day.

Officers began a pursuit. According to police, the officers lost the suspects a few times during the chase before catching up to them as they sped north on Lee Street. That's where, police said, the Jeep ran through a red light and slammed into another car.

The two 19-year-old men were taken into custody, and a handgun was allegedly recovered from inside the stolen car.

Authorities said that both suspects "had frequent contact with police as juveniles".

Court records show Scott was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2015. In 2018 he and two others were charged with felony murder after a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in Atlanta.

According to police, Scott was found not guilty on numerous charges, including murder, home invasion and armed robbery in a trial in September.

In this week's crime, Scott is charged with felony murder, homicide by vehicle (first degree), serious injury by auto, theft by receiving stolen auto, obstruction of officers, fleeing and attempting to elude police officer, criminal damage to property, reckless driving and failure to obey traffic control device.

Fambro is charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and obstruction of officers.

More charged could be forthcoming as investigators work to determine if the two were connected to robbery and carjacking of the Jeep Cherokee involved in the crash.

