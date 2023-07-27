2 people killed in shooting at west Atlanta apartment complex, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a double homicide at an apartment complex on the city's west side Thursday.

Officers responded to the complex located at 85 Peyton Place SW where they said they found two people shot to death. The location is not far from Peyton Forest Elementary School in Atlanta's Harland Terrace neighborhood.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn said witnesses told him that they heard gunshots ring out around 3:50 p.m. One resident said she heard one shot followed by five rapid shots.

Details are limited at this time. It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but it does not appear that a suspect is yet in custody.

11Alive has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.