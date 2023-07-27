Life in prison without parole for man in 2020 murder near Blue Flame Lounge in Atlanta

Clinton Robinson was just 22 at the time he shot and killed 41-year-old Wallace Vaughn Jr. more than three years ago.

ATLANTA — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison - with no possibility of getting out - for shooting and killing a 41-year-old near the Blue Flame Lounge more than three years ago.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office announced the conviction and sentencing of Clinton Robinson, who was just 22 at the time of the shooting, on Thursday.

The DA's Office said Robinson was found guilty on all counts he faced, including three counts of felony murder, an additional murder count, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His sentence includes 15 years on top of the life without parole term.

Back in February 2020, police said Robinson had shot 41-year-old Wallace Vaughn Jr. near the adult entertainment lounge on Harwell Road on Atlanta's Westside.

Vaughn was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in a wooded area behind the lounge, according to a press release at the time.

Robinson was tracked down to a southwest Atlanta home just five days after an arrest warrant was secured.