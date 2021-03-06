2-year-old shot outside home in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood

The incident happened as his father put him down to unlock the door as they were returning home, police said.

ATLANTA — A 2-year-old was shot in the Greenbriar neighborhood of Atlanta outside a house as his dad was returning home and unlocking the door, police said.

According to Atlanta Police, the incident happened Friday morning just before 3 a.m.

They said the father reported returning home on Continental Colony Pkwy. and putting his son down to unlock the door when he heard gunfire.

"The father grabbed his son and realized his son had been shot. The father took the child to the hospital for treatment where he is in stable condition," a police statement said.