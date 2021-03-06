2-year-old shot outside home in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood

ATLANTA — A 2-year-old was shot in the Greenbriar neighborhood of Atlanta outside a house as his dad was returning home and unlocking the door, police said.
According to Atlanta Police, the incident happened Friday morning just before 3 a.m.
They said the father reported returning home on Continental Colony Pkwy. and putting his son down to unlock the door when he heard gunfire.
"The father grabbed his son and realized his son had been shot. The father took the child to the hospital for treatment where he is in stable condition," a police statement said.
No suspect information was yet available, and police said an investigation is ongoing.