Police investigating homicide in Atlanta neighborhood, 23-year-old shot and killed

ATLANTA — Detectives with Atlanta Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight on Hollywood Road.
Officers said this happened just after midnight Sunday.
Once on the scene, they found a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed.
Investigators said they are still working to determine the circumstances around the incident.
