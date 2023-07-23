x
Crime

Police investigating homicide in Atlanta neighborhood, 23-year-old shot and killed

This happened on Hollywood Road.
ATLANTA — Detectives with Atlanta Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight on Hollywood Road.

Officers said this happened just after midnight Sunday.

Once on the scene, they found a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the circumstances around the incident.

