Guns, cocaine, ecstasy and synthetic marijuana found in Monroe | 37 people charged

The sheriff's office said they found guns, cocaine, ecstasy and synthetic marijuana.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has charged 37 people with crimes relating to drugs and guns.

According to the office, the investigation started after they received many complaints about high traffic and unusual activity in multiple locations.

Investigators said they realized the locations, and people coming and going from them, were linked to the same complaints. The office said they were involved in illegal drug sales and other crimes.

Through the investigation, MCSO said they served several search warrants and arrested those involved.

MCSO said they found these drugs during the investigation:

Approximately 830 Grams of Crack Cocaine

Approximately 1000 Grams of Powder Cocaine

Approximately 300 Grams of Marijuana

Approximately 20 Grams of Synthetic Marijuana

Approximately 35 Grams of Ecstasy

Nine firearms were also taken during this investigation, MCSO said.

Have information about a crime? Submit a tip through Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

Rewards of up to $2,000 are offered for tips that lead to arrests of individuals on their Wanted list. Tips can also be accepted over the phone at 1-877-682-7463.

The Crimestoppers tip line is completely anonymous and allows information providers or “tipsters” to be sure of their privacy and help law enforcement agencies without the fear of becoming involved in the process.

Tipsters are not required to provide their name, and Crimestoppers does not use Caller ID or other methods to track or trace the call.

Check out who's currently on their wanted list here.

Crimestoppers partners with media organizations, police departments, and other law enforcement agencies in eight Middle Georgia counties to provide anonymous rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests.

They are a community-run organization dedicated to increasing the safety of our citizens.