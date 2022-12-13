5 Georgia suspects arrested in New Jersey attempted murder, home invasion investigation: Authorities

The suspects from Atlanta, Marietta, and Dunwoody are accused of breaking into a home in Cresskill, New Jersey on July 7.

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Five metro Atlanta people are facing charges in New Jersey after prosecutors said they were part of a violent home invasion and left the victim for dead. Now the individuals are accused of attempted murder.

The suspects from Atlanta, Marietta, and Dunwoody are accused of breaking into a home in Cresskill on July 7 at 8:06 p.m. Investigators said the armed suspects were wearing FBI raid jackets.

By the time local authorities arrived, the group had taken off, officials said, leaving behind a victim with life-threatening injuries. Officers said the victim was stabbed and shot multiple times and was taken to a nearby hospital.

After a five-month-long investigation, prosecutors were able to identify the alleged criminals.

On Tuesday, special agents from the FBI and detectives with the Bergen County, New Jersey Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants in Georgia and found several handguns and ballistic armor, they said. The individuals were taken into custody.