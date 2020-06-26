x
80-year-old man found shot to death at home in Atlanta's Browns Mill Park neighborhood

Police said they do not believe he was the intended victim in a case being worked by the homicide unit.
ATLANTA — An 80-year-old man was found dead in his home of a gunshot wound this morning in southeast Atlanta, in an incident being worked by the Atlanta Police homicide unit.

There are not many details yet available, but police say they believe the man was not the intended victim.

"Detectives believe the male may have been an unintended victim of a drive-by shooting," a police statement said.

The man was found after police responded to a welfare check call just before 4 a.m. He lived on Meadow Park Dr. in the Browns Mill Park neighborhood.

"No suspect information is available currently and the Homicide Unit is still actively working the crime scene," police said.

This is a developing story.

