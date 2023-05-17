Person found dead in possible home invasion shooting at Acworth apartment

Officers responded to an address on Cobb Parkway that corresponds with the Walden Ridge Apartment Homes complex.

ACWORTH, Ga. — A person was found shot dead in an apartment in Acworth on Wednesday morning, police said.

In a release, the Acworth Police Department said officers responded to a call about a possible home invasion and person shot at an address on Cobb Parkway that corresponds with the Walden Ridge Apartment Homes complex.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim deceased from apparent gunshot wounds," a release said. "The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification to the family."

The release added: "Detectives with the Acworth Police Department are actively working the scene and gathering information from witnesses. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974- 1232."