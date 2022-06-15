Man found shot inside car at Adams Park in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are on the scene of a shooting near Adams Park in southwest Atlanta, they told 11Alive.
They said a man was found alive inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound. No further information was made available.
This comes after a busy night for Atlanta Police who said officers investigated six different shootings across the city from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.