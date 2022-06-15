Man found shot inside car at Adams Park in Atlanta, police say

It happened Wednesday afternoon, however, little information was made available.

ATLANTA — Police are on the scene of a shooting near Adams Park in southwest Atlanta, they told 11Alive.

They said a man was found alive inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound. No further information was made available.

This comes after a busy night for Atlanta Police who said officers investigated six different shootings across the city from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.