ATLANTA — An Amazon driver is OK after having his vehicle stolen as he made a delivery in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta Police said that around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Rhodesia Drive to reports that the vehicle was stolen. The driver said he was in the middle of delivering a package when a black sedan pulled up beside his vehicle. The victim said a man exited the sedan and jumped into the delivery van and drove away with the suspect sedan not far behind him.

Officers canvassed the area and later found the Amazon vehicle about 3 miles away on Avon Avenue SE - but no suspects. The victim said he couldn't tell how many people were in the vehicle that drove up initially. Police didn't say whether anything was missing from inside the stolen delivery van.

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the theft as their investigation continues.

The incident happened roughly two months earlier and was even more brazen based on what police learned from the victim.

in that case, a red Camaro pulled up alongside the Amazon delivery vehicle on Northern Avenue near Avondale Estates and a man got out and forced the driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint. The suspect then escaped with the delivery van.

