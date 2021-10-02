Amazon 'fraud department' emails a scam Duluth Police warn, after victim duped out of $3,500

According to police, the victims are urged to contact a number listed in the false emails to speak to an Amazon Investigator.'

DULUTH, Ga. — Police are warning residents to be wary of a new scam that has cropped up that has already left one victim out of $3,500.

The Duluth Police Department said it has received calls from victims who are receiving emails from an alleged Amazon "Fraud Department" investigator. According to police, the victims are urged to contact the number listed in the false emails to speak to the "Amazon Investigator."

In the most recent case, police said one victim was told to get $500 gift cards, the victim went to Best Buy and Target to obtain a total of $3,500 in gift cards to pay charges and to eliminate a fee.

It's prompted police to remind residents that legitimate companies, like Amazon, will not ask for gift cards as a payment to "eliminate fees, etc."