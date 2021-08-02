Attorney General warning public of COVID-19 vaccine scams in Georgia

AG Chris Carr said scammers are calling, texting, and emailing people asking for money and promising the vaccine.

ATLANTA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning the public that scammers have been trying to exploit the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the state. They’re calling, texting, and emailing people asking for money and promising the vaccine.

“Sadly, during this time of heightened emotions, scammers are once again trying to make a buck by capitalizing on people’s health concerns,” Carr said.

Bob Greenwald, from Jefferson, Georgia, said he didn’t pay to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said it took lots of time, patience, and effort - but it was free.

“I wasn’t hopeless," Greenwald told 11Alive. "I wasn’t in the pit of misery and despair but I just thought, ‘Okay. There are a lot of people out there trying to get this done.'"

Carr’s office offered a few points to keep in mind for those still waiting to get the vaccine.

First

Patients should never have to pay to get on a waiting list. You also can’t pay to get access sooner than you should. If someone is offering that, it’s a scam.

Second

Don’t share personal info over phone, and be wary of people calling and asking for a Social Security number or bank information.

Legit vaccine sites will never ask for your personal information over the phone, and neither will the Department of Health.

Third

No legitimate provider or public health department will mail out a vaccine either.

The vaccine rollout in Georgia is currently in Phase 1A+, meaning it is available for healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, and adults aged 65+ and their caregivers.

Public health departments are scheduling vaccines by appointment only, as are most other providers.