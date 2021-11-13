Ambulance driver faces multiple charges after vehicle overturns, kills patient inside

Authorities said an ambulance patient, 66-year-old Wilton Thomason, died when the ambulance overturned into a ditch.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A driver is facing DUI and homicide charges after a crash left the ambulance patient dead Friday night in Fairburn.

Georgia State Patrol said the wreck happened shortly before 7:25 p.m. on West Camplebellton Street at Golightly Street.

34-year-old Kevin McCorvey was driving a 2007 Ford Econoline Prime Care EMS ambulance (non-emergency), authorities say, when he "failed to maintain" his lane and drove off the west shoulder of the roadway.

Authorities said an ambulance patient, 66-year-old Wilton Thomason, died when the ambulance overturned into a ditch. Further investigation revealed that the patient was in the back unrestrained.

McCorvey was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail where he was charged with DUI combination less safe, homicide by vehicle 2nd degree, failure to maintain lane, and possession of an open container.