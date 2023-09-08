2 arrests made in teen's shooting death at gas station, DeKalb Sheriff says

On Monday, authorities said Erika Stephens, 19, was killed and another 19-year-old was hurt during a shooting at a gas station on Flat Shoals Road

DECATUR, Ga. — Two arrests have been made Friday in connection to a teen's shooting death at a Decatur gas station, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said.

On Monday, authorities said Erika Stephens, 19, of Atlanta, was killed and another 19-year-old was hurt during a shooting at a gas station on Flat Shoals Road. Investigators believe an argument took place between the suspects and the victims prior to the shooting.

The second teen survived his injuries, the sheriff said.

Days later, the sheriff's office fugitive unit and the U.S. Marshal's Office took DeQuan Mosley, 24, and Thaddues Mosley, 26, into custody. Detectives said they found them at a home in Decatur and they were both taken into custody to the DeKalb County Jail without incident.

DeQuan and Thaddues both face malice murder and aggravated assault with a weapon charges, the sheriff's office said.