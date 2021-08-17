x
Crime

Reward offered for information leading to arrest in restaurant arson investigation; Photo released of person of interest

Atlanta Fire investigators are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest after ruling a fire at a restaurant as arson.

The fire happened last Monday at Las Margaritas on Cheshire Bridge Road. A bystander took photos of the damage that shows smoke filling the air and the building engulfed in flames. 

Credit: Scott Ruzycki

Atlanta Fire Rescue said it needs the public's help in identifying a man who is considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Georgia's Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. 

Credit: Atlanta Fire

