Reward offered for information leading to arrest in restaurant arson investigation; Photo released of person of interest

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest after ruling a fire at a restaurant as arson.

The fire happened last Monday at Las Margaritas on Cheshire Bridge Road. A bystander took photos of the damage that shows smoke filling the air and the building engulfed in flames.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said it needs the public's help in identifying a man who is considered a person of interest.