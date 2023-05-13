Man in critical condition after being shot at gas station in Lindbergh neighborhood

ATLANTA — A man was shot at a gas station in Atlanta's Lindbergh neighborhood on Saturday and is in critical condition, police said.
According to an Atlanta Police Department release, it happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Texaco station at 635 Lindbergh Dr. NE.
When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital.
"Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and male suspect involved in the incident appear to be familiar with each other. The suspect fled the scene before police arrival," the release said. "Investigators have responded to the scene and are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."
