Man found shot dead in car outside Clarkston

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found shot dead on Friday night outside Clarkston, police said.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, DeKalb Police said the man was 35 years old. He was discovered after officers responded to a call on Northern Avenue "in reference to a person shot."

"When they arrived, they located a deceased 35-year-old male sitting in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso," the police statement said. "Detectives responded to the scene to further the investigation."

There were no additional details immediately available.