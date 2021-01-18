Victim says he was shot while driving on Downtown Connector

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital and was alert, conscious and breathing when they arrived.

ATLANTA — Police say a man is recovering after being shot in the arm while driving on the Downtown Connector on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said that officers were called to the 800 block of Oak Street SW just before 5 p.m. to a person shot but ultimately found the victim in the 600 block of Lee Street.

The victim, who had a gunshot wound to the arm, said he had been shot in the area of University Avenue and I-75/I-85 while driving on the expressway. The victim said that someone in a black sedan shot toward his vehicle and then escaped.

