Atlanta homicide detectives rope off BP gas station with crime scene tape by Pryor Street

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating an incident Saturday night outside of a BP gas station by the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

Officers were called to a shooting at 180 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard before 10 p.m.

They were seen roping off the gas station with crime scene tape as homicide detectives arrived at the area. Atlanta Police Department patrol vehicles had also blocked off nearby intersections by Central Avenue and Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta with officers posted along the roadway. At least four police vehicles were in the area.

The BP at Central Ave & Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in Atlanta is blocked off with police tape. @Atlanta_Police tell me homicide investigators are here, and an incident happened about a block away at Pryor St. SW. Waiting to get more information. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/PJKLVnwroq — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) March 6, 2022

Investigators said the incident happened about a block away by Pryor Street. Authorities have not confirmed if a shooting occurred.

Police at the scene said early evidence is prompting them to treat it as a homicide investigation but did not offer information about a victim or details about how many people may be involved.