Atlanta Police investigate deadly shooting near Garnett MARTA station

Police responded to a location on Forsyth Street in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

ATLANTA — A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood Monday, Atlanta Police said.

Officers were responding to a person shot call on Forsyth Street near the Garnett MARTA station around 12:30 p.m. when they said they found the man hurt. Police said the man was taken to Grady Hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

11Alive has a crew at the scene. They saw multiple police units in the area.

Officers were also seen investigating a black sedan parked on the road and taking photos of the vehicle. Investigators also left evidence markers on and near the vehicle, which had a shattered window and at least two bullet holes.

As authorities investigated the incident, they learned there was a second scene related to the shooting near Fair Street, according to APD.

Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, APD's homicide commander, said a white van is also involved and they have named the 39-year-old driver of the vehicle a person of interest in the case.

"We have collected some ballistic and surveillance evidence," Woolfolk said. "We do have all parties that were in play at the time."

Woolfolk said the incident started near Fair Street and ended at the Forsyth Street scene in southwest Atlanta.

"We do have some witness cooperation," he said, adding that the investigation was in its early stages and officers were working to create a timeline of events.

APD added that they were speaking with the passenger in the sedan to learn all details of the incident. They did not clarify if anyone was in custody.