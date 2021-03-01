Victim hospitalized after being shot in the neck, police say

Officers said the man was 'alert, conscious and breathing' despite his injury.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say one person is receiving treatment at a local hospital after being shot in the neck on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Cushman Circle SW around 5:30 p.m. to reports of a person shot and arrived to find the victim, described only as an adult male, with a neck wound from an apparent gunshot.

Despite the injury, police said the man was "alert, conscious and breathing" when he was taken to the hospital.

Atlanta Police are now working to gather more details surrounding exactly how the shooting occurred - and why. At this point, they haven't released additional details regarding either question and the victim's name has also not been released.