Bond pending appeal denied for former Clayton County sheriff

Hill was sentenced to 18 months in prison in March.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story.

A federal judge has denied former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill's request for bond pending appeal on Friday.

Hill, the influential and politically formidable former sheriff of Clayton County, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in March after he was found guilty on six of the seven charges against him. The charges related to the use of a restraint chair against detainees at the jail.

A judge previously ordered Hill to turn himself in at a federal prison in Arkansas on May 15 to begin serving his sentence.

Hill's push for bond pending appeal was denied because he "failed present substantial questions of law that might change the outcome of his conviction upon appeal," according to court documents.

What does this mean for Hill? Essentially, he'll have to report for prison May 15 as originally scheduled.

Last month, federal prosecutors in the Atlanta U.S. Attorney's Office filed a response saying Hill was not eligible for bond because "he was convicted of a 'crime of violence'" and that he "failed to identify any 'substantial' questions that he intends to raise on appeal."