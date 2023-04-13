Federal judge orders former sheriff Victor Hill to turn self in at Arkansas prison in May

A federal judge ordered Tuesday that Hill report to prison at the FCI Forrest City Low in Arkansas.

ATLANTA — Federal court records showed on Tuesday that Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was ordered to report to prison in May.

He must turn himself in to the prison at the FCI Forrest City Low in Arkansas by noon on May 15, according to the federal judge's order.

The facility is a low-security federal correctional facility in the eastern part of the state.

This order comes a month after his sentencing. He was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Following his sentence, Hill is required to do six years of supervised probation and pay $600.

Shortly after Hill's sentencing, his attorneys filed an appeal

More on the case

Victor Hill is a controversial figure in the metro Atlanta area, known for calling himself "The Crime Fighter" and using Batman imagery in his campaign ads and social media promotions. This is his second trial on criminal charges, as he was previously accused of using his office for personal gain while under indictment in 2012 but beat those charges.

In 2021, a 12-page federal indictment was unsealed, charging Hill with four felonies related to the violation of the civil rights of four Clayton County jail inmates. The indictment alleges that Hill directed the inmates to be strapped into restraint chairs for hours at a time, causing them physical and mental harm.

A new indictment was brought against Hill in March, adding two new charges to his criminal case. In one instance, a man arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at two men outside his home in Jonesboro was allegedly left strapped in the restraint chair for hours. Another man, who was compliant and never posed a threat to anyone, was also allegedly subjected to the same treatment.