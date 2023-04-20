Covington inmate recaptured after bystander holds him at gunpoint, deputies say

Authorities are looking for Tyler Morgan who was in an unmarked grey Ford Crown Victoria patrol car.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Update: The inmate is back into law enforcement custody after deputies said a bystander recognized the man and held him at gunpoint.

Original story: A manhunt is on for an inmate in Covington took off from his work detail in an unmarked Covington Police car Thursday, the Newton County Sheriff said.

Authorities are looking for Tyler Morgan who was in an unmarked grey Ford Crown Victoria patrol car. The sheriff said the car was out of service and was last seen in the Brown Bridge Road area.

Deputies said the are searching for Morgan in the Oak Hill area as they have a helicopter above trying to locate him.

Morgan is 6-feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes with tattoos on his right arm.

The sheriff was not clear on the charges Morgan is facing.

Anyone who sees Morgan or the patrol car is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.