Another arrest made in murder of father, coach at Gwinnett QuikTrip

Miles Collins was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Bradley Coleman.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said they arrested a second person in connection to the murder of a beloved father and coach at a Peachtree Corners QuikTrip last month.

Coleman was filling his tires with air on July 10 when three men attempted to carjack him. He was ultimately shot and killed when he tried to stop them from taking his car.

Collins is currently in custody at the Henry County Jail and will be brought to Gwinnett at a later date, police said.

On July 21, David Jarrad Booker was also arrested in the case. Authorities confirmed that Booker was the alleged shooter during the crime. His jail record indicates his charges include felony murder and aggravated assault.

In the incident, police said one suspect got in on the driver's side of Coleman's car, attempting to steal it as Coleman pumped air into his tires.

Coleman then got in on the passenger's side, and officers said the two began to fight. A second suspect from the carjacker's car also joined the fight.

Coleman was later found dead near his car.

Penny Poole, whose son knew Coleman from childhood and played sports with him, told 11Alive last week at the vigil he "always stood out as a young man."

"Quiet man, a purposeful young man and loved by all," Poole said. "That is not just a casual statement. That is truth beyond measure.”