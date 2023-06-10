Ex-boyfriend accused of murder after Brookhaven woman's remains found

Brandon Wineinger was already facing charges in connection to Aimee Lafakis' disappearance.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man in custody in the DeKalb County Jail, accused of his ex-girlfriend's disappearance, is now facing charges in her murder as well.

Gwinnett County Police Department released an update Friday in the case surrounding Aimee Lafakis. The 48-year-old was reported missing in Brookhaven last Friday; her remains were found 48 hours later on Drowning Creek Road in Gwinnett County.

After investigators made the disturbing discovery in Dacula, Brandon Wineinger, a man she had a previous relationship with, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, tampering with evidence, first-degree burglary and making false statements. Those charges were filed in DeKalb County.

Wineinger was also accused of concealing the death of another in Gwinnett County. On Friday, Gwinnett County tacked on upgraded charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault against the 43-year-old.

He continues to be held in the DeKalb County Jail, records show.

Faith Corbin, one of Lafakis' best friends, said she had spoken to her last Wednesday night, just two days before she disappeared.

"She was going through some tough times we had talked about it," Corbin explained.

RELATED: Best friend of Brookhaven woman found dead reflects on her bright spirit, concern about ex-boyfriend now charged



Corbin said she was offering her some advice regarding Wineinger that Aimee actually offered her in the past.

"Aimee was the one to get me out of the same situation she was in just with someone else, so it hit extremely close to home," she said. "I believe she felt she had this taken care of."

Police have not said how Lafakis died. Her body was found near a construction site in a field.

She leaves behind a daughter.

"I think a lot of people think that this can’t happen to them or they’ll be able to get out of the situation soon enough," Corbin said. "Take this story into consideration that it could be you, you could be next."