Butts County fugitives captured in abandoned Macon home

One of the pair had walked away from a work detail, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long.

Shepard and Dixon were found in an abandoned home on Gamble Road in Macon, Long said.

According to Long, crews from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol worked together to find the pair.

Shepard was originally in the custody of Butts County awaiting trial on drug charges. While on a work detail at the Butts County Animal Shelter, according to the sheriff's office, Shepard walked away and was picked up by Dixon.

When they were located by authorities, the two were driving an Acura SUV.

Sheriff Long said that Shepard was driving and attempted to run him over as he attempted to arrest the pair on Saturday in Monroe County.

After a chase, Long said that authorities had been able to locate the vehicle and were, at the time, tracking the pair in a wooded area.

Following their capture, Long congratulated the officers who participated in the manhunt and said that teams worked 28 straight hours to catch the fugitives.

"To my staff, congratulations on a job well done! You all continue to amaze me with your hard work, dedication and relentless pursuit to see justice is served," Long said in a Facebook post. "To the criminals, if you want to run from the men and women of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office go ahead, you will only go to jail tired."

