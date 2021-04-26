Fire at Carroll County Red Roof Inn deemed arson

Officials say the fire started in one of the motel rooms located at 1125 Bankhead Highway.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Authorities announced Monday after investigation, an early morning fire at a Carroll County Red Roof Inn Motel was set intentionally.

Officials say the fire started in one of the motel rooms located at 1125 Bankhead Highway just minutes away from East Carrollton Park at around 1:35 a.m. on Friday, April 23.

According to The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, the fire was controlled in minutes and fully extinguished quickly.